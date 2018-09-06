damage to both synthetic and wigs are expected, particularly if you're wearing them on a daily basis.

We are the Personhood Alliance

The Personhood Alliance is a confederation of independent pro-life organizations who pursue personhood as the essential strategy for restoring legal protections to every human being, from biological beginning to natural death, without exception, and who endeavor to uphold the Biblical worldview in 21st-century politics and culture by honoring God’s design for life, marriage, family, sexuality, and gender.

What is personhood?

Understand the basics
Get the book
Subscribe to our emails

It's time to end

the devaluation
of human life

put the pieces together

Educate yourself

Understand why personhood is essential to battling all aspects of the culture of death in the 21st century, and become a practical, confident, and compassionate voice in defending human life, from earliest biological beginning to natural death, without exception.

Start here

Move from know to act

make an impact

Get guidance on implementing local, state, national, and international personhood strategies like Safe Cities and Counties, ballot initiatives, legislative measures, and constitutional amendments. Find Personhood Alliance affiliates or apply to start one in your state.

get involved
Personhood Alliance - Practical, biblical pro-life activism and outreach
Affiliate organizations
Personhood Alliance - Personhood initiatives
active initiatives
Personhood Alliance - Personhood in politics
Messages Sent
Signatures Collected

connect with others

Join the community

Sign up to receive Foundations, the semi-monthly newsletter published by Personhood Alliance Education, to get equipped, inspired, and encouraged as the personhood movement grows. Be sure to add info@personhood.org to your safe list.

Subscribe

GET STARTED

Support personhood

Please prayerfully consider a donation to support our educational initiatives or grassroots political activism. We can't do what we do without you!

Donate

Media

Contact Us

info@personhood.org

Mailing address:
Personhood Alliance
1292 Hwy 100, Suite 700
Centerville, TN 37033

© Personhood Alliance. All rights reserved.

Made with by ProgressionStudios​​

Scroll to top
鶴橋ブランドコピー スーパーコピー ブランドコピー コピーブランド ロレックス スーパーコピー ロレックス コピー モンクレール スーパーコピー モンクレール コピー モンクレール ダウン コピー シュプリーム スーパーコピー シュプリーム コピー ウブロ スーパーコピー ウブロ コピー ルイヴィトン スーパーコピー ルイヴィトン コピー ブランドiphoneケースコピー グッチ スーパーコピー